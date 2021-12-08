ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud reacts to being named a Heisman finalist

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuE4K_0dHE0LRp00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — C.J. Stroud spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since being named a Heisman finalist.

Ohio State will play Utah in the Rose Bowl

“I never knew it would be like this for me” Stroud said. “I’m truly blessed. I love my teammates to death. Without them I wouldn’t be there.”

The other three finalists are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Michigan’s Aiden Hutchinson, and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. The ceremony will be this Saturday at the PlayStation Theater in Times Square, New York City.

In his first year, Stroud had four games of 400 or more passing yards, including passing for 432 yards in the home finale against Michigan State, throwing for a record-tying six touchdowns.

Last week, Stroud swept three major Big Ten Conference awards : the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. It’s the first time in Big Ten history one player has won all three awards.

Stroud, a Rancho Cucamonga, Ca., native who hadn’t thrown a collegiate pass before this season, has led arguably the best offense in the nation with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

Individually, Stroud currently has the best Ohio State single-season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell wins National Coach of the Year

Stroud is the eighth Heisman Trophy finalist from Ohio State since 1982 and fourth in the last four years. The others were Keith Byers (1984), Eddie George (1995), Orlando Pace (1996), Troy Smith (2006), Dwayne Haskins (2018), Justin Fields (2019), and Chase Young (2019).

The Buckeyes freshman quarterback said he has never been to New York and is excited to meet the other finalists at the presentation in Lincoln Center.

This year’s Heisman Trophy presentation will be aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Alabama’s Young wins Heisman; Stroud finishes fourth

ABOVE: Ohio State University’s C.J. Stroud on being named a Heisman Trophy finalist. NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Alabama’s sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has been named the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, beating out Ohio State University’s freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished fourth in the voting. In addition to Stroud, Young beat out Michigan defensive […]
ALABAMA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State dismantles Wisconsin 73-55, Liddell drops 28 points

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell dropped a game-high 28 points and No. 21 Ohio State shot 50% to defeat No. 22 Wisconsin 73-55. The Buckeyes outscored the Badgers by 13 points in the second half, running away with the game after leading by five points at halftime. OSU outrebounded the Badgers 49-28. Zed Key […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State cornerback Ryan Watts enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State redshirt freshman cornerback Ryan Watts announced Friday he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal. “It has been an honor to compete wearing the Scarlet & Grey, playing the game that I love so much,” Watts wrote on Twitter. “I have been able to accomplish so much with your love and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Utah State
NBC4 Columbus

Preview: Ohio State hosts Wisconsin in top 25 showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 21 Ohio State will put its three-game win streak on the line Saturday when it hosts No. 22 Wisconsin at 12:00 p.m. The Buckeyes are coming off an 85-74 win over Towson in which the Buckeyes scored a staggering 52 points in the second half. Four Buckeyes scored in double […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Crew 2: Building a developmental team in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Members of the Columbus Crew front office held a press conference Thursday to answer questions about Crew 2 — The Black & Gold’s new developmental second team. Crew 2 will be part of the newly-formed MLS Next Pro, which will start play in March 2022 with 21 teams competing in the […]
MLS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy