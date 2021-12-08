BYU Offers California RB Jaydn Ott

With early signing day only one week away, BYU is making a late push for one of the best running back prospects out West. The Cougars offered Jaydn Ott, a 2022 four-star running back out of Norco High School in California, on Tuesday night.

Ott possesses the speed to break away from defenders and make tacklers miss in the open field. His ability to make quick cuts and change directions stands out on film. Listed at 5'11, 196 lbs., he also has the size and strength to finish runs with yards after contact. He checks all the boxes of a Power Five running back. You can check out his film below.

The timing of this offer is particularly interesting. An offer this late indicates that Ott has probably reciprocated some interest to BYU's coaching staff. Since BYU has a lot of ground to make up and very little time to do it, expect BYU's coaching staff to push for a campus visit in the near future.

Ott instantly becomes one of BYU's top targets in the class of 2022. He has the capability to be BYU's running back of the future when the Cougars makes the transition to the Big 12 in 2023.

Jaydn Ott's Recruitment

Ott burst onto the scene back in 2019 when he received a host of PAC-12 offers from the likes of Colorado, Arizona State, Oregon, and Utah. Then schools like Georgia and Nebraska got in the mix as well. Ott committed to Oregon very early in the recruiting process. He eventually decommitted from Oregon a year later to evaluate his options.

Last Summer, Ott committed to Cal. He backed off his Cal commitment in late September and has since taken official visits to USC and Oregon State.

BYU would do very well to make Jaydn Ott a last-minute addition to its 2022 signing class. Ott will be a name to watch over the next week as we approach the early signing period.

