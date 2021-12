A day after signing with the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman tweeted a thank you to the Mets organization and fans. “HUGE THANK YOU to the @Mets and the city of New York for the last few years! Created some friendships that will last forever,” Stroman tweeted. “Thank you to the staff and coaches for always helping me prepare to the highest degree. Nothing but love to all the fans who supported us through it all!”

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO