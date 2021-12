Are you eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot? And why might you need one? The data show that the COVID-19 vaccines continue to work very well to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death, even as the Delta variant circulates. But the data also indicate a reduced level of protection against infection in general over time and around 6 months after getting the original vaccines. This is not surprising, and very similar to what happens after receiving the flu vaccine – protection declines over time and you can certainly get the infection more than once. The goal is to protect the most vulnerable individuals from severe infection and to reduce the total number of infections as best we can. That’s why public health officials are recommending booster shots for certain groups of people.

