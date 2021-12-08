Have a "what's in your fridge" option

Paper towels are some of the most versatile items in the home. We are accustomed to reaching them for them when a number of spills and issues take place. Some might knock the idea of keeping them in the fridge before they have even had the chance to hear us out. Did you know that these towels can be used in ways that you never thought possible? There’s no way that you ever could have expected this one, that is for sure.

11 DAYS AGO