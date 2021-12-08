ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have a "what's in your fridge" option

myfitnesspal.com
It is annoying to have to scan a barcode every time when preparing food. It would be great if it was possible to...

12tomatoes.com

Why You Should Put Paper Towels In The Fridge

Paper towels are some of the most versatile items in the home. We are accustomed to reaching them for them when a number of spills and issues take place. Some might knock the idea of keeping them in the fridge before they have even had the chance to hear us out. Did you know that these towels can be used in ways that you never thought possible? There’s no way that you ever could have expected this one, that is for sure.
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
food24.com

A basic guide to storing food in your fridge

One of the best ways to ensure that your food stays safe to eat and lasts longer is by correctly storing it in the fridge. Although many of us may perceive the fridge to be a device that merely keeps our food cold, there is more science to it than one would think.
Johnson City Press

Letters: What's your favorite holiday tradition?

Letters: What’s your favorite holiday tradition?. With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their favorite holiday traditions. Here are some of the responses we received. Window shopping trips. You ask what holiday traditions I like. The one tradition for which I have the best memories is...
Spotlight News

Food: Marbled Chocolate Cheesecake Brownies

It is hard to determine who created the brownie, but dessert devotees no doubt appreciation that individual’s now beloved creation. Brownies are one of North America’s favorite baked treats. They actually are classified as a bar cookie rather than a cake, and the dessert earned its name from the deep, brown color of its main […]
townepost.com

Exercise Your Holiday Options

Visit Hendricks County Helps to Navigate Wintertime Shopping and Entertainment. We’ve done it! We’ve reached that time of year that might as well be called shopping season. But don’t fret. We are here to help at Visit Hendricks County where we encourage limiting your Amazon and big box retail purchases...
Simply Recipes

The Best Top-Freezer Fridges Are Better Than What You Remember

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Refrigerators are an essential appliance that every kitchen needs. If you have a smaller kitchen, live in an apartment, or...
myfitnesspal.com

Venti Starbuck Christmas Coffee

How do I login my venti Starbucks Christmas coffee with almond milk? When I try to log it in it only gives me a Tall. If you don't find an item in the database, you can create a new one. OR, just add a few ounces of the almond milk...
myfitnesspal.com

I ate all my day's calories for breakfast because I was hungry.

The more weight I lose, the hungrier I get. I've read lots of articles that back that up with "science" as well. First time in human history where eating too much is a bad thing. The more you lose, the hungrier you get. I wish I had time to go...
myfitnesspal.com

How to kill "being hungry feeling"?

I am always hungry even if I eat a lot of vegetables during the day but I still feel hungry.. What should I do to be able to eat a big quantity of food.. Nowadays, I only have 2 big meals .. breakfast and lunch.. I go to sleep feeling...
myfitnesspal.com

Need help with vegan/dairy free substitute for soup

My roommate is lactose intolerant, but I want to make my mom's chicken tortilla soup recipe. The recipe calls for a can of cheddar cheese soup. I have spent hours trying to see if there is a vegan equivalent on the market or a recipe to make it from scratch using vegan (coconut based) cheddar.
myfitnesspal.com

Newbie questions

I am new to this app. I have been real with my logging, even if I have gone over. But usually I am a little under. I have been doing it 11 days and have not lost weight. For those who have been at this longer, Curious how important it is to eat full calories?
myfitnesspal.com

Anyone indian here?

Is there anyone whos indian, i need indian recipes if anyone knows. Am new at cooking found so hard to cook recipes in the app, cause so many things that aren't available here in india, so please anyone guide please.
thedepauw.com

What’s In Your Dorm Room?

As students congregate at DePauw from all around the world, their dorm room becomes their home away from home. The decorations chosen usually reflects their personality and interests. “I always keep my room simple, and I love having the flag of Cincinnati’s football team, which I play for during my...
myfitnesspal.com

what if i cant return to diet ?

Also knowing the fact gaining weight is fast while losing weight is slow. Try to not engage in all-or-nothing thinking. You're likely to have days where you are less disciplined with your eating and that's a normal part of a weight loss diet. It's not failure, it's not "going off your diet" it's just part of the process.
myfitnesspal.com

90lbs down as of today. A great birthday gift to myself.

I seem to be the opposite of everyone else here, and put weight ON during the lockdowns, I put on almost everything I had lost and was maintaining for three years. The freakishly fast weight gain almost killed me, I found myself in the hospital struggling to breath because I had gotten so fat so fast.

