Ford Has Some Huge Maverick Plans

The semiconductor chip shortage has had an undeniably large impact on automotive production throughout 2021, but as far as when this crisis might actually ease is a topic that’s up for debate. Some believe that we’re nearing the end of the chip shortage, while others believe that it will persist into next year, through the summer of 2022, or longer, up to 2024 to even years later. Now, Ford CEO Jim Farley has given his latest update on when he believes the chip shortage might end, and it leans a bit toward the pessimistic side.

