Ford Has Some Huge Maverick Plans

The ongoing pandemic, paired with some teething issues at roof supplier Webasto’s plant, contributed to a truncated production run for the 2021 Ford Bronco. However, with 2022 Ford Bronco set to start production in less than two weeks, more examples will hopefully soon be available for the hungry masses who want to purchase the off-road SUV. As Ford Authority previously reported, The Blue Oval will likely be steadily ramping up production through the end of next year, a likely indicator that supplies will remain limited in the short term. That said, according to Bronco Nation, the automaker recently informed dealers that customers should consider dropping several options off their order if they want to get their vehicles faster.
