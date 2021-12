Upside Foods has developed an animal-component-free cell growth feed, which it uses to help its cells grow into meat. The company has been working toward this goal for years. The cell-growth medium contains essentially the same components as traditional animal growth feed — amino acids, lipids, sugars, vitamins, minerals, water and other nutrients to help cells thrive, said Upside Foods Senior Vice President of Product and Regulation Eric Schulze. The animal-free growth medium works as effectively as its predecessors that used proteins taken from animals, he said, causing no big changes in growth process or time.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO