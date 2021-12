Ons Jabeur is a Tunisian professional Tennis player with a career-high ranking of an impressive no.7 in the Women’s Tennis Association as achieved by her on 1 November 2021. Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament which she qualified for at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Jabeur won her first WTA title at the 2021 Birmingham Classic. She has 1 WTA and 11 ITF titles to her name. Jabeur played all four Grand Slam main draws for the first time in 2019 and stayed in the top 100 the entire year and now has claimed the no.7 spot.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO