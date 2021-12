Several Real Madrid players can feel disrespected this week. Karim Benzema did not get a podium finish for the Ballon d’Or, while Toni Kroos was not even nominated nor ranked by La Liga rights-holder ESPN as a top 10 player at his position. But perhaps nobody can feel more insulted than Thibaut Courtois, who is the world’s best goalkeeper right now when combining current form, his form over the past few seasons, and his overall reputation at the highest level of football.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO