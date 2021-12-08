ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's military chief and his wife among 13 killed in helicopter crash

By SHEIKH SAALIQ, ASHOK SHARMA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India’s military chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat, and 12 others were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in southern Tamil Nadu state, the air force said. It said in a tweet that the helicopter "met with a tragic accident.”. The dead included Rawat's wife....

