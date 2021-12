COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House of Representatives has given key approval to a bill that would severely limit or outright restrict vaccine mandates in the state. Lawmakers voted in favor of the bill on a 67-31 vote during a second reading Thursday night. A third reading will take place Friday morning but that is typically just a formality, with few votes changing during the final roll call in most cases. If it's approved, as expected, it will move to the Senate for consideration, although they might not take it up until next month.

