Mount athletes commit to college athletics

WWE has announced the first participants in its NIL (name, image, and likeness) program. The sports entertainment giant has selected 15 college athletes to take part in the inaugural version of the Next in Line program as they call it, with the class encompassing participants in sports like track and field, basketball, amateur wrestling, and football. Among those taking part are A.J. Ferrari, the wrestler from Oklahoma State, as well as Haley and Hanna Cavinder, basketball players from Fresno State. The full list of participating athletes can be seen below. WWE first announced “Next in Line” on Dec. 2. It builds on...

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO