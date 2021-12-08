YouTube TV Returns to Roku as Google Strikes New Multiyear Deal

It’s another case of the streaming wars making strange bedfellows: Comcast announced that starting today, Google’s YouTube TV is now available on Xfinity Flex, the cable giant’s video platform for broadband-only customers.
YouTube TV, of course, is directly competitive with Comcast’s Xfinity TV — but like other cable operators, Comcast is increasingly a broadband-first provider. As of the end of the third quarter, Comcast reported 29.4 million residential broadband customers (up 281,000 for the period) and 17.8 million video subs (down 382,000 sequentially).
YouTube TV joins Dish’s Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV as pay-TV options available on Xfinity Flex, while...
