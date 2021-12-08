ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube TV Returns to Roku as Google Strikes New Multiyear Deal

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube TV will return to Roku, as YouTube owner Google and Roku have struck a...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Roku, Google reach agreement to keep YouTube on Roku devices

The outcome that probably everyone wanted finally happened: Google and Roku agreed to a multi-year licensing agreement after months of private and public battles. The good news for end-users is that YouTube and YouTube TV will stay on Roku devices for years as the distribution agreement has been extended. This is a huge relief for all involved as YouTube apps are some of the most popular apps in the market and of course, there are a lot of Roku devices and users out there.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

ROKU Surges on YouTube Kiss n' Makeup

ROKU - Free Report) bulls woke up to some great news on Wednesday and got to enjoy a nearly 20% surge in shares. The stock opened at $236 and made its way to $260 after lunch time on word that Google made nice and decided to let YouTube remain on the streaming platform.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv
BGR.com

Black Friday Roku deals are back and prices start at $19

Amazon had so many Roku deals available for Black Friday 2021, we almost lost count of them. Now, amazingly, all the hottest sales are back ahead of Christmas 2021! Every popular Roku model is on sale right now. Incredibly, prices start at just $19 for the wildly popular Roku Express HD. Before you pick up that model, however, you should take a few moments to look through the rest of today’s great deals. You can actually upgrade to a brand new Roku streaming media player with 4K streaming and HDR for just $10 more! Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Analysts Hail Roku-Google Deal; See Up To 119% Upside

Analysts were optimistic that Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google had reached a multiyear distribution agreement for both YouTube and YouTube TV apps to make them accessible on the Roku operating system. Stephens analyst Nicholas Zangler said, "details are scarce." However, the agreement should...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheStreet

Buy Roku Stock After Its New Deal With Alphabet’s YouTube?

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report are exploding higher on the day, up more than 15% on Wednesday. The rally comes after Roku came to an agreement with Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report over its YouTube platforms, giving investors a sigh of relief.
STOCKS
Axios

Roku, Google settle messy battle over YouTube distribution

Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV apps to be distributed on Roku. Why it matters: Roku's deal with Google to distribute YouTube was set to expire this month. Without a deal, YouTube would've been removed from Roku's channel store, creating a big competitive disadvantage, especially during the holiday season.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Roku, YouTube settle app dispute

Roku has settled its dispute with YouTube and thus can on providing YouTube apps on its streaming platform. Roku had been resisting the “unacceptable demand” for more prominence and more usage data. “We have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV. This agreement...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Investor's Business Daily

Roku Stock Pops On New Video Streaming Distribution Deal For YouTube

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google and Roku (ROKU) ended their video streaming spat under a new multiyear distribution deal for the YouTube app and the separate YouTube TV app. Roku stock popped on the announcement while Google stock edged down. Roku stock jumped 14.9% to 248.80. Google stock slipped a fraction to...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Roku reaches deal to keep YouTube after 8 months of dispute

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Facing the prospect of losing YouTube from its popular streaming service, Roku announced Wednesday that the two companies have reached a deal to keep it there for at least a few years. Roku and YouTube have been involved in a dispute for months over accusations of...
BUSINESS
Variety

Comcast Launches YouTube TV for Xfinity Broadband Customers

It’s another case of the streaming wars making strange bedfellows: Comcast announced that starting today, Google’s YouTube TV is now available on Xfinity Flex, the cable giant’s video platform for broadband-only customers. YouTube TV, of course, is directly competitive with Comcast’s Xfinity TV — but like other cable operators, Comcast is increasingly a broadband-first provider. As of the end of the third quarter, Comcast reported 29.4 million residential broadband customers (up 281,000 for the period) and 17.8 million video subs (down 382,000 sequentially). YouTube TV joins Dish’s Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV as pay-TV options available on Xfinity Flex, while...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vulture

Roku and YouTube Quash Their Beef Just in Time for the Holidays

Update, December 8: YouTube and Roku fans won’t have to split their holiday time after all. The smaller streaming tech company and Google announced that they’ve kissed and made up after a public, bruising spat, sealing the deal days before their last contract expired. Full details were not disclosed on their new multiyear pact, which may or may not have been signed with blood and dragon tears, but it’s good news for both the cord-cutters who lean on YouTube TV for live programming and fans of YouTube’s endless cat videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Roku, YouTube Ink New Deal, Bringing YouTube TV Back to Streaming Platform

After a bitter, public, months-long dispute, Roku and Google have come to terms on a new multi-year distribution agreement, which covers both YouTube and YouTube TV. The new deal will return the YouTube TV app to Roku’s store, and will keep the main YouTube app from being pulled from the platform (the companies had warned that the app would be pulled from Roku’s store on Dec. 9 if they couldn’t come to terms). “Roku and Google have agreed to a multi-year extension for both YouTube and YouTube TV,” a Roku spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “This agreement represents a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy