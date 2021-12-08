ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Sweet Home wrestling already surpasses last year’s win total

By PATRICK NAGY Sports reporter
kentonbee.com
 3 days ago

It’s only the first week of competition for the Sweet Home wrestling team...

www.kentonbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

KENTA Set To Return To Pro Wrestling NOAH On New Year’s Day

KENTA will be making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH in 2022. During NOAH’s “BEST 2021” event on Saturday night, it was announced that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion will be appearing at the company’s Budokan Hall show on January 1st, 2022. As of this writing, there is no word...
WWE
Woodburn Independent

After second place finish last year, Kennedy wrestling eyes gold

With a new high in turnout numbers, Trojans aiming to send lots of wrestlers to the state tournamentMOUNT ANGEL, Ore. — The growth of Kennedy's wrestling team continues heading into the 2021-22 season. Not only are the expectations of the budding 2A program set higher than last year, but the sheer number of students coming out for wrestling is up as well. This past spring, 22 kids joined the team; now that number is up to 25. When you talk to Kennedy head wrestling coach Dewey Enos the only way is up for the team that took second place in...
WWE
Westerly Sun

College wrestling: Merritt's win the difference in Norwich victory vs. WPI

NORTHFIELD, VT. — Norwich University's Kyle Merritt, of Hope Valley, pinned his Worcester Polytechnic University opponent to lift the Cadets to a 24-19 victory on Nov. 20. Merritt's bout was the final one of the night; Norwich trailed, 19-18, heading into the bout. Norwich had not beaten WPI since 2014. Merritt pinned Isaac Krieger in 4:51 in the match at 149 pounds.
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Panthers#Sweet Home#Roy Hart Barker
therecord-online.com

LHU women’s wrestling nationally ranked, opens at home Saturday

MANHEIM, PA – After a strong opening month to the season that saw a number of impressive finishes, the Lock Haven University women’s wrestling team jumped into the national rankings and claimed the No. 15 spot in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) rankings behind Jessica Johnson’s No. 8 national individual ranking in the 155 weight class.
MANHEIM, PA
northwestgeorgianews.com

MIDDLE SCHOOL WRESTLING: Gordon Lee scores home win over Heritage

The Gordon Lee Trojans won the first eight bouts, five by pin, and went on to a 59-21 victory over visiting Heritage Tuesday afternoon at Gordon Lee High School. Kadin Ellis (123 pounds) got things going with a major decision before Corbin Curd (130) and Cannon Voiles (140) followed up with pins.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
kentonbee.com

St. Joe’s hockey rides winning streak

The St. Joe’s hockey team is off to an impressive 4-0 start this season, splitting the record 50/50 between non-league and league opponents. The team started its season with a road trip to Cleveland, Ohio, where the Marauders beat a St. Ignatius team 4-1 on Nov. 27 and then the University School team 2-0 on Nov. 29. When the team […]
HOCKEY
wcyb.com

Home sweet home: ETSU's home field advantage

ETSU's William B. Greene Jr. stadium has seen record crowd after record crowd this season. Fans have filled the stadium on ETSU's campus as the Bucs magical season has unfolded. Four different times this season a new attendance record was set at Greene stadium. ETSU's win over Mercer last month...
COLLEGE SPORTS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wrestling Picks Up Wins

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers wrestling continued their solid start to the season on Tuesday night in their dual against Greene County and Gilbert, picking up a pair of victories 48-25 over Gilbert and 39-35 over Greene County. The Tigers match against Greene County was a fascinating back and forth affair, with the...
WWE
Wiscnews.com

Why the Portage wrestling team looks to return to form following an up-and-down season last year

The 2020-21 season was an up-and-down campaign for the Portage prep wrestling team. The Warriors suffered lopsided dual losses to rivals Baraboo and Reedsburg; however, they also picked up wins over the likes of Beaver Dam, Lodi and Watertown Luther Prep. Portage also had a fluctuating lineup that ultimately only had four wrestlers compete at regionals, but only one of them, Spencer Andrews, was one of three graduated seniors.
PORTAGE, WI
nonpareilonline.com

Wrestling Wrap: Treynor wins home invite

Treynor wrestling ran away from the pack at its home tournament on Saturday after finishing with seven champions, one runner up, five bronze medalists and three fourth-place finishers. The Cardinals scored 218.5 points, 82.5 more points than second place Panorama. St. Albert took fourth at the tournament with 116 and...
TREYNOR, IA
North Platte Telegraph

Maxwell wrestling wins St. Pat's Tournament

The Maxwell wrestling team brought 13 wrestlers to the St. Pat’s Tournament, and 12 of them medaled. Three of them won their respective weight classes, and four finished runner-up. Those finishes were more than enough for the Wildcats to secure first with 193 points on Friday. “Anytime you can...
WWE
theperrychief.com

Woodward wrestling wins home tourney, basketball looks ahead

Woodward-Granger sports were largely kept to the practice floor with a light basketball schedule while the wrestling team saw its first action of the season. After the Hawks won their fifth straight Dennis Field tournament over the weekend while hosting nine schools, Woodward-Granger collected two more team wins over Ogden (47-26) and Perry (60-21).
GRANGER, IA
Summit Daily News

Summit wrestling wins team title at home tri-meet

The Summit Tigers boys wrestling team started off its season Saturday, Dec. 4, traveling to Golden to compete in the 14-team Golden Dual Tournament. Head coach Pete Baker said many of the team’s wrestlers competed very well against talented competition at the tournament. “We wrestled so good,” Baker said....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
kentonbee.com

Mount athletes commit to college athletics

Mount St. Mary Academy student athletes Abby Marion and Natalie Hesch signed their letters of intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level in a ceremony at Mount St. Mary Academy on Nov. 30. Family, friends, teammates and coaches were in attendance as both Thunder athletes committed to their next adventure. “Natalie Hesch has had a tremendous career […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Windham Wrap-up: Winning Weekend Shows Last Year's Success Wasn't a Fluke for UA Athletics

Coming off one of the most successful years in Alabama Athletics history, it doesn't look like things are slowing down anytime soon in Tuscaloosa. This past weekend featured one of the single most successful days for Crimson Tide sports when Alabama football beat No. 1 Georgia to win the SEC Championship and clinch a spot in the playoffs. And then a few hours later, basketball beat No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle. Subscribe for full article.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy