Sweet Home wrestling already surpasses last year’s win total

With a new high in turnout numbers, Trojans aiming to send lots of wrestlers to the state tournamentMOUNT ANGEL, Ore. — The growth of Kennedy's wrestling team continues heading into the 2021-22 season. Not only are the expectations of the budding 2A program set higher than last year, but the sheer number of students coming out for wrestling is up as well. This past spring, 22 kids joined the team; now that number is up to 25. When you talk to Kennedy head wrestling coach Dewey Enos the only way is up for the team that took second place in...

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO