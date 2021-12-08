St. Joe’s hockey rides winning streak

In its second non-conference match-up of the 2021-22 campaign, the Yale men’s ice hockey team nabbed a 4–2 win over the University of Vermont. During the weekend prior to their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Catamounts (2–9–1, 1–4–1 HEA), the Bulldogs (1–6–0, 0–5–0 ECAC) made their way down to New York for back-to-back contests against ECAC foes Colgate (8–8–0, 3–3–0) and Cornell (8–1–0, 5–1–0). After being stunned 3–0 in both competitions, the Blue and White returned home, still vying for their first win.

