St. Joe’s hockey rides winning streak

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Girls high school basketball started Tuesday night in West Virginia with the St. Joe girls beating Raceland 47-42. It was the first win for first year head coach Alyssa Hammond and assistant Jessica Huff. Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Tuesday night.
St. Joseph’s snapped its six-game losing streak in women’s basketball Saturday with a 52-49 win over Yale, thanks to Alayna Gribble’s game-winning corner three-pointer. The biggest takeaway from the game was the performance of freshman Laila Fair and the clutch shooting from graduate student Gribble. St. Joe’s struck first as...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Joe’s basketball team played in front of fans in the stands for the first time in 660 days on Monday night as they hosted Tapestry. After trailing right off the bat, the Marauders get it to Solomon Jackson who drills a three from beyond the elbow. Joe’s leads 5-3. […]
No. 4 Baylor men’s basketball took care of business in a 45-point win over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bears moved to 8-0 on the season after Saturday’s 99-54 win. Baylor’s depth showed tonight as five players scored in double figures. Baylor’s bench scored 59 points during the blowout....
LYNN — The St. Mary’s girls hockey team may be coming off of a two-loss season and a CCL Cup title, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to get
Men’s basketball faced off against the La Sierra University Golden Eagles at home on Wednesday night. Biola started a win streak by winning back-to-back games. The Eagles mopped the floor with La Sierra, 84-55. Redshirt junior guard Alex Wright led the flock making 14 points, three steals and five rebounds....
ST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blues Jackets 6-3. Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou also scored to give St. Louis its third win in 10 games. Ville Husso made 24 saves for his third win in four...
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Women's hockey team was in the nations capital Saturday afternoon for the D1 in D.C Tournament. Their first game of the weekend was against Penn State where they lost 3-2. On Saturday however it was a different story as UMD faced off agaisnt St....
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Bemidji State University Men's Hockey Head Coach Tom Serratore and junior forward Sam Solensky met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Beavers' upcoming Central Collegiate Hockey Association series at the Univerity of St. Thomas. For the complete interview, click here. The weekend's matchup stands as the...
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State women’s basketball team kicks off their MIAA schedule on Wednesday night, hosting Newman at 5:30 PM. Pitt State is 4-1 and on a three-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Jets. In their first five games. the Gorillas have 10 players averaging...
The Crookston Pirates girls’ hockey team extends its winning streak to four games with wins over West Fargo and Irondale on Friday, November 26 and Saturday, November 27. In the contest against Irondale, neither team was able to score in the first two periods despite three penalties apiece. After two periods, the Pirates outshot the Knights 19-15.
In its second non-conference match-up of the 2021-22 campaign, the Yale men’s ice hockey team nabbed a 4–2 win over the University of Vermont. During the weekend prior to their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Catamounts (2–9–1, 1–4–1 HEA), the Bulldogs (1–6–0, 0–5–0 ECAC) made their way down to New York for back-to-back contests against ECAC foes Colgate (8–8–0, 3–3–0) and Cornell (8–1–0, 5–1–0). After being stunned 3–0 in both competitions, the Blue and White returned home, still vying for their first win.
Hudson topped Eau Claire/Altoona in its season opener while the Western Wisconsin Stars put up seven goals against defending state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie for their third straight victory in Big Rivers Conference girls hockey action Tuesday night, Nov. 30. Hudson girls hockey vs. ECA Stars. Denman Rode scored Hudson’s first...
After being on the wrong side of a 21-point comeback in the season opener, the Northwest women’s basketball team rattled off four straight wins prior to starting its 2020-21 conference schedule. The Bearcats (4-1), who were slated to finish ninth in an MIAA preseason coaches and media poll, have tried...
ORONO – Maine women’s hockey had a bit of a slow start out of the gate, but even though they just dropped two vs. Clarkson, the team is confident that they’re in a good place entering this weekend vs. Boston College. Maine lost its first four Hockey East matchups this...
Rowan University field hockey’s run to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division III Championship Tournament came to an end last Saturday, Nov. 20, when they lost against undefeated Middlebury College in the semifinals 4-1. Their loss in the tournament ended their season. While disappointed in the results of...
BEMIDJI -- It starts with the sweep. The Bemidji State women’s hockey team traipsed into Maryland Heights, Mo., last weekend after three straight losses and emerged with 4-1 and 4-3 wins over Lindenwood, doubling the Beavers’ previous win total and restoring some good vibes to a season that has been bereft of them at times.
