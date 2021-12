The Boston Bruins fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 2-1, tonight at the TD Garden, despite throwing 42 shots on net, nearly triple Detroit’s shot count. “We didn’t pass up on a lot of shots,” Joe Sacco said. “We made it a little easy on the goaltender at times by not getting in front of him enough. I thought we could have done a better job of providing a screen, taking his sight lines away better than what we did, certainly make it a little bit harder on him.”

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO