ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marlon Humphrey’s injury could end the Ravens’ Super Bowl hopes

By Mohamed Salad
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn’t having the best of seasons for his standards, but he will be a huge miss, nonetheless. Humphrey is not only the leader of that defense, but he was one of the only starters left that were healthy. One thing that Humphrey offers...

ebonybird.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 14 game in Cleveland?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Browns 20, Ravens 17: Not a lot separated these teams two weeks ago, but Cleveland’s time off could be the difference here. The Browns’ running attack, held in check in Baltimore, should get help from ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ir
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By What Tony Romo Said About Lamar Jackson

Tony Romo is usually pretty complimentary of NFL quarterbacks, as there’s somewhat of a brotherhood between those that played the position. So, fans are somewhat surprised by what the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Romo was somewhat critical of Jackson during Sunday’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Stephen A Smith refuses to trust in Lamar Jackson’s ability to lead Ravens into Super Bowl

On Sunday, Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions during Baltimore Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens would not be atop the AFC rankings if it weren’t for Cleveland’s offensive incompetence, which was aided by Baltimore’s great defensive performance. The Ravens didn’t perform very well offensively. The team ended...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens Nominated Lamar Jackson For Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have nominated quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the team said Thursday. “The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” the Ravens said in a Tweet. The Art Rooney Award was established in 2014 and is given annually by the NFL to honor outstanding sportsmanship. Each NFL team nominates one player during the season, and the winner is chosen by a vote of the NFL players. Jackson, who entered the NFL in 2018, has built a reputation as a star player with a respectful demeanor. “He knows he’s great, but he’s humble,” Mayor Brandon Scott said of Jackson last month. “He says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am. Yes, sir, no, sir.’ It’s that humble, gritty, grimy, never-giving-up spirit that he has,” he said. “That’s why Baltimore loves him.” The winner of the award will receive a trophy and a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the winner’s choosing.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Odafe Oweh miss practice, but several key starters return

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh were among the nine Ravens who missed practice Thursday, but the team got several starters back on the field ahead of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), center Bradley Bozeman (shin laceration), wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay (thigh) and cornerback Anthony Averett ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baltimore Ravens Lose Star Cornerback Marlon Humphrey For Season

Last week the Baltimore Ravens took care of business beating the Cleveland Browns, this week was not quite as good to them. Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a close game that leaves them at 8-4 on the season. Even worse, the team lost their best player on the defense for the season.
NFL
arcamax.com

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey will miss rest of season with torn pectoral muscle

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a team leader and one of the NFL’s top defensive backs, will miss the rest of the season after tearing a pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh announced Monday. Humphrey appeared to injure his upper body while trying to prevent...
NFL
National football post

Report: Ravens fear CB Marlon Humphrey lost for season

The Baltimore Ravens fear Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will be lost for the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday. Humphrey will undergo an MRI and other tests Monday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday’s game that he expected Humphrey to...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
389K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy