Wichita, KS

13 earthquakes rattle the Salina area Wednesday

By Ryan Newton, Laura McMillan
 8 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Geological Survey is reporting there have been 13 earthquakes measuring magnitudes of 2.0 or stronger in the Salina area Wednesday.

KSN News started to receive reports from Saline County viewers who felt the strongest of the quakes around 7:45 a.m. Other viewers reported feeling the quake as far as Wichita, Russell, McPherson and Great Bend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured 4.3 magnitude and was centered about four miles south of Gypsum in Saline County.

Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted that the earthquake rocked his patrol car while he was sitting in a median. KSAL News in Salina reported that the earthquake was strong.

(Courtesy: USGS.gov)

Several hours later, around 2:25 p.m., the USGS reported a 3.1 magnitude quake near the first quake. The USGS website only shows stronger quakes.

The Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) reports earthquakes measuring 2.0 or greater. It shows 13 earthquakes Wednesday, all in the southeast corner of Salina County. It has slightly different magnitudes for the stronger quakes. Instead of 4.3, the KGS says the 7:45 a.m. quake was magnitude 4.2. And the KGS says the 2:25 p.m. quake was 3.4, stronger than the USGS measurement of 3.1.

Click on the red circles to see the time and magnitude of the quakes reported by KGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

