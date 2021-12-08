ON THE MAT

BELOIT—The Beloit Turner wrestling program is in very healthy shape. Trojans coach Matt Ries said the team graduated zero seniors and is raring to begin competing. “We’ve got 35 total out for the team,” Ries said. “31 boys and four girls. We are two-deep at every weight, and three at many. It’s the most I’ve ever had. I also think this is going to be the deepest team I’ve ever had here. Two years ago we sent four kids to state, but we also had some real weak spots. This team doesn’t have any pushovers.”
The Truman-GHEC-ML Jaguars are ready to start their season next week — but they have been hard at work for a while. “The boys have been working really hard in practice and we look better every day,” said Head Coach Brian Borkenhagen. “We are led by six seniors. “The competition...
After two weeks without a match, the wrestling team swings back into action Friday and Saturday in the Rockwall Invitational Tournament at Rockwall High School. With this new challenge comes excitement and anxiety, as the Redhawks hope to make a name for themselves in the competitive North Texas Region. For senior Kelly Masucci, this tournament brings an opportunity for redemption.
Last year’s abbreviated winter sports season was what it was, but at least it was something. There wasn’t anything for wrestling or indoor track athletes. The decision was made by the state that wrestling and indoor track were not safe to take place with the COVID-19 pandemic in full force.
Wrestling fought to a 4th place finish Saturday at the Northwest 6 Team Duel Nov. 20, finishing behind Rockhill, Northwest, and Plano East. “It went well for most of us,” senior Garrett Reeves said. “but as a team we have a lot of weights open right now so forfeits definitely take their toll.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team returns to action on Sunday (Nov. 28) when 33 members of the squad travel to compete at the Mat Town Open hosted by Lock Haven University. Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. ET. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Fans can follow the action through...
Chartiers Valley wrestling coach Bill Evans said he is looking forward to the challenged of competing in Section 4 this winter. Despite returning 10 wrestlers to their line up - including four WPIAL qualifiers and one PIAA medalist - the Colts will have their work cut out for them against the likes of defending WPIAL and state champion Waynesburg, Canon-McMillan, Trinity and South Fayette.
The Montana State University-Northern Lights love wrestling on their home mat. The Armory Gymnasium is a big advantage for the Lights. And Thursday night, they'll use that advantage in a big home dual. The No. 18 Lights host Cascade Conference rival Southern Oregon Thursday at 7 p.m. in what will...
The long wait is over for a pair of local wrestling teams Thursday night. Kewaunee will get two matches in when they travel to Shiocton for a triangular meet. The Storm will wrestle Lena at 6 p.m. and Shiocton at 7 p.m. Luxemburg-Casco will get its first dual in this...
Winning five matches in bonus-point fashion, the Central College wrestling team rolled to a 30-11 win at Augustana College (Ill.) Thursday night. Central (4-2) finished with a flurry at the three heaviest weight classes against the Vikings (0-5). Peyton Hammerich secured a 10-0 major decision at 184 pounds. Gage Linahon had a 25-10 technical fall at 197 pounds and Samuel Zook had a fall at the 3:27 mark of his 285-pound match. Brock Beck’s 17-1 technical fall at 141 pounds and Luke Condy’s 10-1 major decision at 157 pounds gave Central two more bonus-point wins. Duncan Delzell also had a 9-2 decision and Colby Tool was a 4-0 winner.
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western College Lady Matadors are off to one of their best starts in recent memory, winners of 8 of their 1st 9 games. On Wednesday night, the Lady Mats would get an unlikely tough test from the Cochise Lady Apaches, who have yet to win a conference game.
With three mats and six teams, it was a busy morning at Simmons Gym on Saturday, Dec. 4, as the Litchfield Panthers hosted their annual super duals. The Panthers went 2-3 at the duals, beating Pinckneyville and Carlinville, while falling to Roxana, Auburn and PORTA. Litchfield took on Roxana first...
Virginia wrestling competed in the Mat Town Open at Lock Haven University Sunday. After a tough dual meet loss to Campbell on Nov. 20, the Cavaliers bounced back with 10 place winners and four first-place finishers. The four first-place victories came from graduate student Jon Errico, senior Justin McCoy, junior Justin Phillips and graduate student Michael Battista.
BELLAIRE — The 2021-22 high school wrestling season rolled out the mats Thursday night as a youthful Buckeye Local squad swept a triangular match inside ‘The House of Champions’ on Guernsey Street. The Panthers defeated Bridgeport 54-36 in the opening match and then took down the host Big Reds, 66-30. Bellaire picked...
Two county wrestlers took home state titles last season as wrestling was one of the final sports taking place this past school year due to changes with the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season saw the removal of individual tournaments from the schedule, and Union Pines and Pinecrest claiming their respective conference titles. Now the streak of consecutive conference titles for both teams is put on the line with the two in-county rivals now in the same conference.
The Branson Pirates varsity wrestling team competed at the 34th Annual Neosho Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Pirates team had a strong showing overall with some standout individuals. The varsity boys wrestling team went to the 34th Annual Neosho Tournament on Saturday. Branson took 6th place as a team...
ALAMOSA – Tim Yount released his preseason rankings for this season’s On the Mat standings on Tuesday with several wrestlers from the San Luis Valley being recognized. Four of the locals are from Alamosa and are ranked in Class 3A. Senior Trevor Maestas is ranked the highest of any of...
A year after getting its first state champion in program history, the Cassville wrestling team is having to hit the reset button with a team of mostly underclassmen. Nathan Fortner, Cassville wrestling coach, said heavy hitters returning include Jake Anthonysz at 160, Akhilleus Arguelles at 132-138, Kurt Deaver at 106.
ASHLAND, Ohio - The Davenport men's wrestling team competed in their first dual meet against an NCAA Division II opponent on Saturday. It was no easy task as they traveled to eighth-ranked Ashland and fell 41-8. The Panthers were able to take two matches in the dual asTyson Emmons won by technical fall at 141 pounds over Josh Jaeckin by a score of 17-0. River Fox ended the meet at 285 pounds with an 8-1 win over Ty Petrey. Ashland managed to win the other matches four times by technical fall, two forfeits at 125 and 133 pounds, and a pin at 184 pounds. Crue Cooper was in a dogfight at 197 pounds against Walker Uhl who escaped with a 7-6 win.
