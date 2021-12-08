ON THE MAT

BELOIT—The Beloit Turner wrestling program is in very healthy shape. Trojans coach Matt Ries said the team graduated zero seniors and is raring to begin competing. “We’ve got 35 total out for the team,” Ries said. “31 boys and four girls. We are two-deep at every weight, and three at many. It’s the most I’ve ever had. I also think this is going to be the deepest team I’ve ever had here. Two years ago we sent four kids to state, but we also had some real weak spots. This team doesn’t have any pushovers.”

BELOIT, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO