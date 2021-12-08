ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram head faces senators amid anger over possible harms

By MARCY GORDON and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Midland Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The head of Instagram on Wednesday met with deep skepticism on Capitol Hill over new measures the social media platform is adopting to protect young users. Adam Mosseri appeared before a Senate panel and faced off with lawmakers angry over revelations of how the photo-sharing platform can harm...

www.ourmidland.com

Head of Instagram Testifies Before Senate Subcommittee

The head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, testified before the Senate subcommittee yesterday as lawmakers question the app’s impact on the mental health of younger adults. During the hearing Mosseri said the platform is planning to bring back a version of its news feed which gives users the option to sort media chronologically rather than ranked accordingly to the platform’s algorithm. The company had been working on the feature for months and plans to roll it out early next year according to Mosseri. He also acknowledged the need for updated regulations and more parental and user tools. He said “specifically, we believe there should be an industry body that will determine best practices for social media companies to verify user ages, cater to different age groups and provide parental controls” and added the body should “receive input from civil society, from parents, and from regulators.”
Instagram Head Grilled by Senate at Hearing on Teen Safety Online

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri took the hot seat earlier today at a U.S. Senate hearing on Instagram’s impact on teens. The hearing was spurred in part by documents released by whistleblower Frances Haugen alleging Facebook has done research about the harm it inflicts on the mental health of young girls but has done little to alleviate the impacts. Over the course of a two-and-a-half-hour hearing, Mosseri provided answers that often frustrated lawmakers trying to hold the platform accountable for its effect on teens.
Instagram Head Receives Bipartisan Anger Over App Impact on Teen Girl Mental Health"

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, faced withering questions on Capitol Hill about the reports the social media app was aware of the severe mental health impacts it was having on teenage girls. Karen Kornbluh, the director of digital innovation and democracy for the German Marshall Fund, joined Cheddar to discuss the rare show of bipartisan outrage on display at the Senate hearing. "The senators came really loaded for bear on both sides of the aisle," she said. Kornbluh explained how senators like Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) set up fake Instagram accounts with teen girl profiles in order to research the effects firsthand.
Can Instagram be a 'force for good'? Exec clashes with senators over safety

“Teens use our app every day to spend time with the people they care about, explore their interests, and express themselves,” Mosseri told members of the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security. “They are doing incredible things on our platform, and I firmly believe that Instagram can be a force for good in the lives of young people.”
Head of Instagram testifies before Congress on harm for teens

During Instagram head Adam Mosseri’s first appearance in Congress, senators expressed frustration over reports that the platform knows it can be harmful to teens. Mosseri said he supports federal regulation for youth safety and said the company would continue with the development of a kid version of the app. Ahead of the hearing, Instagram announced new tools aimed at teen safety, including encouraging users to take breaks.Dec. 9, 2021.
Instagram Chief and Lawmakers Clash Over App’s Real World Harms

Senators say they’re unconvinced by Instagram’s new features. The executive who runs Instagram and U.S. senators in a hearing on Wednesday presented radically different views about how the platform functions in society and impacts young users. Members of the Senate Commerce consumer protection subcommittee asked Instagram’s. Adam...
