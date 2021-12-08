ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Firm once owned by 'pharma bro' to pay $40M in price-gouging settlement

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzGOI_0dHDtcpn00

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A company once owned by hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli, a young investor who became known as "pharma bro," has agreed to pay $40 million to settle charges that it ran up the cost for a potentially life-saving medication after acquiring the rights to it.

The Federal Trade Commission said Vyera Pharmaceuticals agreed to the deal to settle price-gouging charges.

Under Shkreli, the company hiked the price of Daraprim in 2015 from $17.50 to $750 per tablet, an increase of 4,000%.

Shkreli, who faces antitrust charges for the scheme, was found to have created a "web of anti-competitive restrictions" meant to delay the production of generic versions of the drug. His trial is set to begin on Dec. 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRjja_0dHDtcpn00

In 2018, Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison on federal charges of wire and securities fraud. He was banned from any role in the pharmaceutical industry for seven years.

Tuesday's order in New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia names Shkreli, associate Kevin Mulleady, Vyera Pharmaceuticals and parent company Phoenixus AG.

Mulleady will be banned from the drug industry and subject to a fine of $250,000 if he violates the order.

Under the settlement, Vyera and Phoenixus are required to pay $10 million immediately and $30 million over ten years. They also must make Daraprim available to any generic competitor at list price.

Comments / 4

Related
MyChesCo

FTC, States to Recoup Millions in Relief for Victims Fleeced by ‘Pharma Bro’ Scheme

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission and its state co-plaintiffs, New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, filed an order in court this past week that shuts down an illegal scheme masterminded by ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli that fleeced patients dependent on the life-saving drug Daraprim. The order follows a January 2020 complaint against Shkreli, his associate Kevin Mulleady, their company Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, and its parent company Phoenixus AG. Enforcers alleged that Shkreli, currently in prison for securities fraud, and Mulleady hiked the price of Daraprim by 4000 percent and then concocted an elaborate web of restrictions to illegally block competitors from producing a cheaper option.
INDUSTRY
New York Post

‘Pharma Bro’ expected to face proxy battle after FTC trial

Martin Shkreli is slated to face off in court next week against the Federal Trade Commission, which has accused him of using anticompetitive tactics to drive up the price of the AIDS treatment drug Daraprim. If he loses his voting shares in his drug company Vyera as demanded by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
AFP

Drugmakers singling out US market for inflation-busting price hikes: probe

The pharmaceutical industry is targeting vulnerable Americans with predatory pricing that is forcing them to ration life-saving drugs, according to a three-year congressional probe released Friday. - 'They are brazen' - Investigators said the probe "confirms that the pharmaceutical industry has targeted the United States for price increases for many years while maintaining or cutting prices in the rest of the world."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Sacramento

‘Pharma Bro’ Case: $40M Settlement Announced Over Daraprim Hike; Martin Shkreli Trial To Move Forward

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s attorney general has announced a $40 million settlement in the price gouging case against the notorious “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli. The settlement was against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and parent company Phoenixus. Shkreli and those pharmaceutical companies were accused in 2015 of buying the rights for the life-saving drug Daraprim, then raising its price by more than 4000% – going from $17.50 a table to $750. “Overnight, Daraprim went from an affordable and accessible treatment to one that was far out of reach for the people who relied on it,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a statement. “The selfish choices...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Augusta Free Press

Herring helps secure $40M from Vyera Pharmaceuticals in price-gouging case

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A coalition of seven state attorneys general and the FTC have announced an agreement that will force Vyera Pharmaceuticals – previously known as Turing Pharmaceuticals – to pay up to $40 million, and ban former CEO Kevin Mulleady from almost any role at a pharmaceutical company for seven years.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
sjvsun.com

Merced agrees to opioid lawsuit settlement against pharma companies

The Merced City Council joined a settlement agreement against major national pharmaceutical companies for their involvement with the opioid epidemic on Monday. Merced’s action followed Madera last week as two of the first cities in the San Joaquin Valley to join the settlement, which includes many cities, counties and states across the country.
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Shkreli
biopharmadive.com

Martin Shkreli's former company to pay $40M in settlement over drug price hikes

The drugmaker previously led by "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli agreed to pay as much as $40 million to settle a government lawsuit over price hikes. Shkreli, who's currently in prison on a separate securities fraud conviction, is accused of masterminding a scheme that involved purchasing a critical medicine called Daraprim, dramatically raising the price and then engaging in a number of maneuvers to ward off competition.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ca.gov

Attorney General Bonta Announces $40 Million Settlement Against ‘Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli’s Vyera Pharmaceuticals for Illegal Monopoly of Life-Saving Drug

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a $40 million settlement against Vyera Pharmaceuticals and its parent company Phoenixus, as well as injunctive relief against former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady for their role in stifling competition to protect the monopolistic pricing of Daraprim – a drug used to treat the potentially fatal parasitic disease toxoplasmosis. In 2020, the Attorney General’s Office joined a lawsuit led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accusing the pharmaceutical companies, Mulleady, and Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” of drastically raising the price of Daraprim, and then using various agreements to prevent the entry of low-cost generic alternatives.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

‘Pharma Bro’-founded company settles with California, FTC for $40M over drug price hikes

The Federal Trade Commission and seven states, including California, announced a settlement of up to $40 million on Tuesday against Vyera Pharmaceuticals for raising the price of a potentially life-saving medication, Daraprim, from $17.50 to $750 per tablet — more than 4,000% — after obtaining exclusive rights to the drug in 2015. But the FTC and the states will proceed with a trial next week against the company’s founder and former chief executive, Martin Shkreli.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAND TV

Prosecutors: Company that illegally monopolized life-saving drug must pay $40M

(WAND) - Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, which U.S. prosecutors said illegally monopolized the life-saving drug Daraprim, must pay $40 million as part of a lawsuit agreement. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was part of the lawsuit, which was filed in 2020 against Vyera (last known as Turing Pharmaceuticals), parent company Phoenixus AG, and Kevin Mulleady and Martin Shkreli, who are former Vyera CEOs. Raoul, as part of a coalition of seven attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission, argued the defendants raised the price of Daraprim from $17.50 to $750 per pill overnight.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharma Bro#Vyera Pharmaceuticals#Securities Fraud#Daraprim#Phoenixus Ag
Axios

"Pharma Bro" company Vyera Pharmaceuticals settles with FTC

The Federal Trade Commission announced on Tuesday a settlement agreement with Vyera Pharmaceuticals that will require the company to pay victims of its drug-pricing inflation scheme. The big picture: The FTC and seven states accused Vyera along with former CEO and "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli of violating antitrust law when...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
uticaphoenix.net

Moderna loses patent battles and could face lawsuit over COVID

A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed two patent challenges from Moderna over key components involved in making its COVID-19 vaccine. Why it matters: The court’s decision to side with Arbutus Biopharma means Arbutus could potentially sue Moderna for patent infringement and demand royalties from Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is expected to generate up to $18 billion of revenue this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

Dollar General $1.8 Million Infants’ Pain Drug Settlement OK’d

A $1.8 million settlement resolving allegations that Dollar General Corp. duped consumers into thinking infants couldn’t safely use cheaper “children’s” pain relief products won final approval from a Florida federal court. Previously, infants’ acetaminophen pain relievers had a stronger concentration of the drug than the children’s products. The difference in...
ECONOMY
Mashed

This $10 Billion McDonald's Lawsuit Was Just Dismissed

Millionaire Byron Allen knows what's up when it comes to running a media empire. Allen is the founder and owner of Entertainment Studios, which owns and runs dozens of television shows, stations, and channels, including The Weather Channel (via Variety). According to Afrotech, Allen's financial approach to operations is as unique as it is lucrative. Allen permits free licensing of television shows he owns instead of charging the networks fees. In turn, he's able to sell 50% of his own advertising, which can get pretty lucrative.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
kpug1170.com

Washington joins four other states challenging Purdue Pharma settlement

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington is among five states that are challenging an opioid producer’s bankruptcy plan. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says the plan puts Purdue Pharma into bankruptcy but allows its owners, the Sackler family, to escape accountability. The states objecting to the plan say the Sacklers made...
WASHINGTON STATE
biospace.com

9 High-Paying Jobs in the Pharma Industry

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world, with sales growing each year. According to the 2015 Pharm Science Strategic Outlook, the pharmaceutical industry has already reached the trillion-dollar sales mark worldwide. The development of Covid-19 vaccines has also provided a boost for pharma sales. The...
ECONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
227K+
Followers
46K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy