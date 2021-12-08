ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla May Be Replacing Defective Autopilot Cameras For Free

By Steven Loveday
insideevs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an article published by Engadget, some Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles that were produced in the US may need new Autopilot cameras. Tesla will reportedly be replacing them for free. Tesla has made a bit of a habit lately of moving to recall...

