Durant recorded 24 points (10-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 win over the Mavericks. Durant was the hero for the Nets once again, as he drained what ended up being the final bucket of the game with 1:01 left and the Nets up by just one. The star forward might have had a rough night from deep and his shooting was slightly off, but even when he's not at his best, Durant is capable of delivering elite stat lines while contributing on both ends of the floor. Expect him to remain an elite fantasy asset regardless of the format and the opposition going forward in what has been another MVP-caliber season for the veteran.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO