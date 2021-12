Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool recently suggested playing music in practice to ‘make practice more fun. Cameron Heyward does not agree. The Pittsburgh Steelers put up their second straight abysmal performance of the 2021 season — this time on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mike Tomlin has now been swept by the Bengals for the first time since 2009, and his most recent defeat was a 41-10 thrashing where neither the offense nor defense showed up to play.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO