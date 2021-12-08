DXP Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Pumping solutions and MROP products distributor and supply chain provider DXP Enterprises reported its 2021 third quarter results on Dec. 8, showing a significant acceleration in year-over-year sales. The Houston-based company posted total Q3 sales of $289 million, up 31.5 percent year-over-year and far outpacing Q2's growth of 13.6 percent....
Stitch Fix was absolutely crushed on Wednesday, following a less than favorable earnings report that included an update to guidance. Now the stock is bouncing back after a few analysts came to its aid.
