Tossing Lines: Remembering when another Beatle was attacked

A bit of a messy post since a lot has happened over here in Liverpool. Last weekend there was an attack that occurred in Liverpool. I was up in the Lake District region when it happened, so the three of us learned about the incident a few hours later. When texts came in asking if we were ok. What we knew at the start was that there was a taxi that exploded outside the Women’s hospital. I was scared taking the bus back home because none of us knew if there was going to be another one. There were talks about another one happening and some suspected places, but nothing for sure. I had made it home just fine. The days that followed were very hard for me as I have been in a similar situation involving a bomb, which triggered a lot of fear in me.

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO