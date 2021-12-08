ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tossing Lines: Remembering when another Beatle was attacked

By John Steward, Special to the Times
The Day
 4 days ago

Millions of music fans pause every year on Dec. 8 to mourn the 1980 shooting death of Beatle John Lennon in New York City. But that wasn’t the last murderous attack on a Beatle. My research indicates that few music fans today remember that Beatle guitarist George Harrison...

