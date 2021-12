A Pacific storm system bringing rain and possibly a rain and snow mix to Portland’s higher elevations has slowed Wednesday and may not arrive until 7 or 8 a.m. Originally, forecasters expected the system to move inland more quickly, and snow was likely during the early morning commute. But Portland’s streets are mostly dry as of 5:30 a.m., and cameras didn’t show any precipitation across the greater metro area. But rain, or snow and rain mixed, is still likely later Wednesday morning.

