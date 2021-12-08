Adicet Bio Raises $87M Via Equity To Fund Development Of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Candidate
Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) priced an underwritten public offering of 6.25 million shares at $14.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $87.5 million.
- The offer price represents a discount of almost 3% from the last close price of $14.49 on Tuesday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares. The offering will close by December 10.
- Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Truist Securities is acting as a passive book-runner. BTIG, H.C. Wainwright & Co., and JonesTrading are acting as co-managers.
- Adicet will use the proceeds to fund the development of ADI-001 for NHL, completion of preclinical development & initiation of clinical development of ADI-002 for solid tumors.
- offer prospectus here.
- Price Action: ACET shares are up 2% at $14.78 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Comments / 0