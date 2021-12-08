ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adicet Bio Raises $87M Via Equity To Fund Development Of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Candidate

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) priced an underwritten public offering of 6.25 million shares at $14.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $87.5 million.

  • The offer price represents a discount of almost 3% from the last close price of $14.49 on Tuesday.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares. The offering will close by December 10.
  • Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. Truist Securities is acting as a passive book-runner. BTIG, H.C. Wainwright & Co., and JonesTrading are acting as co-managers.
  • Adicet will use the proceeds to fund the development of ADI-001 for NHL, completion of preclinical development & initiation of clinical development of ADI-002 for solid tumors.
  • Price Action: ACET shares are up 2% at $14.78 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

