Adicet Bio Raises $87M Via Equity To Fund Development Of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Candidate

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) has announced positive interim data from its dose escalation Phase 1 study that evaluates the safety and tolerability of ADI-001, the company’s investigational therapy that targets CD20 for potential treatment of B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Since November 22nd’s cutoff, six patients have been enrolled and received the ADI-001. The initial two patients enrolled in the lowest dose level tested did not reach its day 28 assessment and were not evaluable for efficacy per protocol. Three out of the four evaluable patients have achieved responses that include two complete responses and one partial response in investigators that are characterized as nearly complete. Patients have been heavily pre-treated with a median of five lines of prior systemic therapy. This includes a patient who received prior autologous CD19 CAR T and achieved complete response that follow a single infusion of ADI-001 administered at the lowest dose level.

