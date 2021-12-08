ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, WY

Buffalo H.S. Grad Cole Reiner Adds to NFR Winning’s

By Frank Gambino
 3 days ago
The National Finals Rodeo rolled along in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and former Buffalo High School wrestler Cole Reiner picked up a bit more money with a 6th place finish in the bareback in round 6. Reiner posted an 85 so he won $2177 dollars for that effort. Reiner is...

