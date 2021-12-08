Aaron Rodgers doesn't expect David Bakhtiari back this week

On Nov. 3, news broke that Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 and would miss their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the surface, the unfortunate news of Rodgers’ positive test appeared to be nothing more than the new normal. Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 30, there were 279 confirmed positive tests from players and coaching personnel identified by routine morning tests. The vaccination rate for NFL players is 94.4%, much higher than the national average, but positive cases continue to linger.
