Aaron Rodgers doesn't expect David Bakhtiari back this week

By Braulio Perez
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers fans out there have been waiting for star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to make his return to the field. Aaron Rodgers would love the stud LT back in the...

