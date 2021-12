The current pullback may have begun sooner than I had initially expected. This week, I am keeping my post simple, as I am really short on time. For those that follow my analysis through the years, you would remember that I turned strongly bullish as the S&P 500 approached the 2200SPX region in March of 2020. But, if you also remember that time period, the level of fear in the market even exceeded that seen at the March 2009 lows. So, when I suggested that the market would see a rally from 2200 to at least 4000, with an ideal target in the 6000 region, many simply could not believe what I was saying, as you can see here.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO