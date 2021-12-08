ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TherapeuticsMD, Amneal Settle US Patent Litigation For Bijuva

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
  • TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) has settled the previously disclosed U.S. patent litigation for Bijuva with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX).
  • Bijuva is a prescription medicine used to treat vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) related to menopause.
  • As part of the settlement, TherapeuticsMD granted Amneal a license to commercialize Amneal's generic version of Bijuva (1 mg estradiol and 100 mg progesterone) in the U.S., commencing on May 25, 2032, or earlier under certain circumstances customary for settlement agreements of this nature.
  • TherapeuticsMD's Bijuva patents will expire on November 21, 2032.
  • According to Rob Finizio, Chief Executive Officer for TherapeuticsMD, "This settlement of only 180 days off of the life of our patents reflects the strength of the patent estate we have built for Bijuva."
  • The litigation resulted from the submission by Amneal of an Abbreviated application to the FDA seeking approval to market a generic version of Bijuva before the patent expiration date.
  • Price Action: TXMD shares are up 1.97% at $0.45, AMRX stock is down 0.47% at $4.24 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

