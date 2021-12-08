TherapeuticsMD, Amneal Settle US Patent Litigation For Bijuva

Brokerage platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) could be looking into listing Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as early as January 2022, according to a social media post. What Happened: In a Twitter update on Thursday, a Shiba Inu news aggregator reported that it had spoken to an insider at Robinhood who revealed that the company was having an executive meeting to discuss the “possibility” of listing SHIB as well as a few other cryptocurrencies.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO