52-year-old man dies in crash on snowy Twin Cities road

Dec 8, 2021

A 52-year-old man was killed while driving on Highway 610 near Maple Grove Tuesday morning.

According to the State Patrol's report, the driver from Isle, Minnesota, was heading eastbound on the highway near Elm Creek when he left the road and drove into the median, causing his vehicle to roll.

The crash happened at 7:12 a.m., with the State Patrol stating road conditions were "snow/ice."

A storm dumped a few inches of snow in the southern Twin Cities, with the Maple Grove area picking up less than that.

The man, who hasn't yet been identified, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.