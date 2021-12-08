ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers vs. Vikings: Who the experts are taking in Week 14

By Ryan Pawloski
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers head back on the road to take on a lesser opponent as the Minnesota Vikings play host. The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading back onto the field as they get ready to face the Minnesota Vikings. This past weekend created a new outlook on the season but nothing that propels...

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Fantasy Football: Who to start and sit in Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 13

7-5 felt pretty good. Until it didn’t. That’s right, my 7-5 record in the BTSC Fantasy League on NFL.com is good enough for the 4th best record in the 16-man league, but there are a whopping 6 other managers who share that record with me and through a series of unfortunate tie-breakers, I find myself on the outside-looking-in for the playoffs which start in just two weeks. Fortunately, the Great Schedule Makers have given me a shot: I face two squads who are ranked ahead of me in the standings. My destiny is in my own hands, much like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ destiny is in theirs with 6 games to go. Whether or not we each do what is necessary to secure that destiny remains to be seen. But hey, I’m Jeremy Betz. I write an article and do a podcast about fantasy football, so no problem, right? (Wipe that smirk off your face)
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 14 vs the Minnesota Vikings

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Series tied, 9-9 Last: Steelers Win, 26-9 (Sept. 17, 2017) Home Steelers lead, 6-4 Last: Steelers...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Vikings vs. Lions Prediction, Pick: Who wins in Week 13?

Vikings -7 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) Minnesota and Detroit are both dealing with injuries to their star running backs. Dalvin Cook is expected to miss the next two games, leaving Alexander Mattison to take on the workhorse role. On the other side, D’Andre Swift’s status is up in the air at the moment. If he’s ruled out, Jamaal Williams will take over as the lead back for Detroit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers
steelersnow.com

Steelers Hope Crash Course Practice Week Serves Team’s Youth vs. Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have faced a preparation challenge this week as the team attempted to get ready for its Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers are playing on just three days’ rest, the minimum allowable by the NFL, and not only that, they’re coming off an intense battle with divisional rivals Baltimore on Sunday.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Vikings, Week 14: First-half live updates, injury news and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field for the twelfth time in the 2021 regular season as they prepare to face off against the Minnesota Vikings. Throughout the game, be sure to check back here for score updates, injury news and any breaking news from those on the sidelines following the team live.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Vikings 2021 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

TV Coverage: FOX (national) Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analysis) Kristina Pink (sideline) Erin Andrews (sideline) Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970) Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline) Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Vikings -3 Trends:. Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings WR Adam Thielen injury update

The Vikings fell in spectacular defeat to a far-inferior Lions team on Sunday. Minnesota did not have a lot go things go its way. For instance, Vikings WR Adam Thielen went down in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Thielen sprained his ankle in the Week 13 loss, according...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021

Known as “Big Ben”, Ben Roethlisberger is the long-time quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of the most efficient passers in NFL history. For this one, we’ll take a look at Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $100 Million. Ben Roethlisberger’s...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
389K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy