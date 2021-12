Imagineers have given another look at the process behind the façade for the upcoming attraction Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Wyatt Winter (left) and Colleen Meyers (right) displayed the color swatches next to concept art for the building. Meyers discussed how they use color in architecture to tell stories at EPCOT. For Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, metallic shades were selected that would match the color schemes of the films, but will also appear to look different throughout the day as the natural lighting changes.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO