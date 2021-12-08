ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Two men on the run after robbing a woman and threatening to shoot her in Colorado Springs

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are searching for two men who robbed a woman, pointed a loaded gun at her, and then ran away.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to an area near Galley Road and Murray Boulevard around 1:55 Tuesday afternoon for an aggravated robbery.

When they arrived, officers spoke to a woman who said she was in the area of San Miguel St. and Fosdick Drive when she pulled over because she was feeling sick. The victim told police she got out of her car to vomit and when she went back to her car, she found two men rummaging inside.

Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a woman and threatening to shoot her near San Miguel St. and Fosdick Drive

The men then took the victim’s purse and ran away, but the victim started chasing them.

When the victim caught up and grabbed her purse, one of the men pulled out a gun, pointed it at her, and fired into the air.

The man then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money from her purse.

The victim was not hurt and did not require medical attention.

This incident has been referred to the CSPD Robbery Unit for further investigation.

