According to Forrester research, between 60% and 73% of all data within an enterprise goes unused for analytics. The challenge is often surfacing knowledge from people with experience in a particular field, who might be distributed throughout branches of an organization. The average large business loses $47 million in productivity each year as a result of inefficient knowledge sharing, according to Panopto. In fact, Panopto estimates that knowledge workers waste 5.3 hours each week either waiting for information from their colleagues or recreating existing knowledge.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO