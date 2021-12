He has been starring on 9-1-1 since the show’s first season in 2018, but Ryan Guzman admitted he didn’t know what to expect when he first joined the action-packed series. During a 2019 interview with Anthem, the 9-1-1 star revealed that he and his co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt had an idea of what to prepare for. “It’s the kind of prepare-for-the-word-but-hope-for-the-best type deal,” he explained. I’ve been on TV shows where the cast didn’t really get along and just acted like they were friends and family or whatnot. With this, I didn’t know what to do expect.”

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO