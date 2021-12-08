Town Center at Cobb supports blood shortage emergency with American Red Cross blood drive, Dec. 20-22

Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb will host the American Red Cross for a blood drive from Monday, Dec. 20 – Wednesday, Dec. 22 from noon-5 p.m. daily. Donations are urgently needed as the organization is experiencing an extraordinary blood shortage during the holidays.

Why get involved? Here are some quick facts, courtesy of the American Red Cross:

· Someone needs blood every two seconds in the U.S.

· Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

· Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed in the U.S. every day.

· Approximately 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate – yet less than 10 percent actually do.

The American Red Cross supplies approximately 40 percent of the nation's blood supply.

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb – Upper Level JCPenney Wing

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 20 – Wednesday, Dec. 22

Noon-5 p.m.

HOW: Visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor code ‘tcac’ to schedule an appointment in advance. Reservations are recommended but are not required. To learn more, please visit towncenteratcobb.com.

The American Red Cross is following FBA blood donation eligibility guidance for potential donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. To determine eligibility, donors that have received a vaccine should know the name of the manufacturer. To learn more, please visit redcrossblood.org.

For more information on Town Center at Cobb’s events and offerings, visit towncenteratcobb.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.