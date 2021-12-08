ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Town Center at Cobb supports blood shortage emergency with American Red Cross blood drive, Dec. 20-22

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ahga_0dHDq62x00
Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb will host the American Red Cross for a blood drive from Monday, Dec. 20 – Wednesday, Dec. 22 from noon-5 p.m. daily. Donations are urgently needed as the organization is experiencing an extraordinary blood shortage during the holidays.

Why get involved? Here are some quick facts, courtesy of the American Red Cross:

· Someone needs blood every two seconds in the U.S.

· Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

· Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed in the U.S. every day.

· Approximately 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate – yet less than 10 percent actually do.

The American Red Cross supplies approximately 40 percent of the nation's blood supply.

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb – Upper Level JCPenney Wing

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 20 – Wednesday, Dec. 22

Noon-5 p.m.

HOW: Visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor code ‘tcac’ to schedule an appointment in advance. Reservations are recommended but are not required. To learn more, please visit towncenteratcobb.com.

The American Red Cross is following FBA blood donation eligibility guidance for potential donors who have received a COVID-19 vaccination. To determine eligibility, donors that have received a vaccine should know the name of the manufacturer. To learn more, please visit redcrossblood.org.

For more information on Town Center at Cobb’s events and offerings, visit towncenteratcobb.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah Hosting “Polar Express” Family Movie Event, Dec. 11

Tanger Outlets Savannah is celebrating the holiday season with the Polar Express Family Movie Event Presented by StateFarm Agent Jeff Brinson on Dec. 11 from 4 – 8 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to celebrate the holidays, including train rides; a gingerbread jump house; selfies with Santa and the Grinch – and even snowfall!
SAVANNAH, GA
Atlanta News

Workshop Wednesdays at Town Center at Cobb

Santa will be ditching his famous red suit to get to work in the shop! The holly jolly man will interact in this hands-on photo experience for families to capture some unforgettable and nontraditional Christmas photos. Children will also receive a special take-home craft, while supplies last.
ECONOMY
Atlanta News

Planet Fitness to give away FREE Thanksgiving turkeys on November 23

Planet Fitness is spreading Thanksgiving cheer this year by offering over 500 free turkeys to West End club members and the surrounding community. On Tuesday, November 23, starting at 11am until supplies last, anyone who visits the Judgement Free Zone® can pick up a complimentary full-size Thanksgiving bird, while supplies last. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome to join for only $10 per month! Metro-Atlanta Planet Fitness locations are open with a commitment to keep guests safe with enhanced cleaning and sanitization policies in place.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cobb, GA
Cobb, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth to host Tree Lighting and Santa’s Arrival

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth will kick off the holiday season with a special Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival Celebration sponsored by T-Mobile on Saturday, Nov. 20. From 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., the open-air outlet destination will be bustling with festive entertainment, holiday games, and merriment. The event will feature the official arrival of Santa Claus, who will be taking selfies with guests at the Holiday Fun Zone sponsored by Premier Nationwide Lending. The Fun Zone will also include festive activities such as a hot cocoa station, holiday craft and letters to Santa. Later, guests will be dazzled as the event culminates in the lighting of the 30,000 lights on the 30’ Holiday Tree. Plus, attendees can “Unwrap the Holidays” with a special text-to-win game featuring gifts from Tanger Fort Worth retailers, a chance to win prizes and so much more.
FESTIVAL
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
989
Followers
441
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy