ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Noem's budget proposal includes 6% raise for teachers, state employees

By Kim Jarrett | The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TQM0_0dHDptjk00


South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her $5.7 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2023 to lawmakers Tuesday, including a 6% raise for state employees, teachers and health care providers.

Noem also is asking lawmakers to put about 14.2% of the budget rather than the traditional 10% in reserves as the state will end this fiscal year with surpluses.

"We are projecting to have $215.5 million in one-time dollars for fiscal year 2022,” Noem said. “And we are projecting an additional $157.6 million in ongoing general funds.”

Noem’s budget does not include a tax increase, but it also does not reduce taxes.

She called the 6% pay raise for state employees and health care providers “unprecedented but necessary."

“Many of these positions in these three areas are not keeping pace with their counterparts in the private sector or other states,” Noem said. “They deserve our support. Let's give it to them."

Noem also recommended several initiatives to help grow the state’s workforce. Her plan sets aside $200 million for workforce housing grants with an additional $200 million coming for cities and $200 million coming from developers.

"With this investment in housing, we will help free up our tight housing market,” Noem said. “We will open up opportunities for more freedom-loving Americans to move to South Dakota, and we will accommodate the businesses who want to move here, as well.”

Noem proposed using $100 million in federal funds as grant money for startups and new day care centers. The governor also proposed using $69.6 million in federal funds to build and remodel South Dakota’s health lab.

Noem said she was not going to ask lawmakers for money for new prisons but requested they set aside reserves for future construction. She also set aside $2.1 million for pay raises for correctional officers.

The governor is proposing $28 million for a new Community Work Center for Women in Rapid City.

“This will help incarcerated women learn the skills they need to get a job, contribute to society and avoid a life of crime,” Noem said.

South Dakota Democrats praised some of Noem’s proposals.

“With the economy bouncing back from COVID-19, Gov. Noem agreed with our request to raise pay for teachers and state employees,” House Democratic Leader Jamie Smith said in a statement. “While we recognize this is a large increase, it only keeps pay even with inflation, and we would have liked to see even higher increases. Plus, with such a large amount of available funding, Democrats would like to see direct payments to South Dakotans.”

South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler attributed some of the state revenue increase to the $850 million the state is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“While Governor Noem might not want to admit it, South Dakota’s budget is seeing a huge boost thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act,” Seiler said in a statement.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
thecoastlandtimes.com

State budget includes funding for several local projects

North Carolina has a two-year state budget. Governor Roy Cooper and the General Assembly negotiated for at least two months and agreed to what is termed “the Compromise Budget.”. The General Assembly passed the compromise budget with a 41-7 vote in the state Senate and a 104-10 vote in the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Randy Seiler
theriver953.com

Gov. Norhtam proposes a pay raise for teachers in his Thank You Tour

An email from Governor Northam announced the governor’s Thank You Virginia Tour. In the email the governor said he will propose a two year state budget next week. In his budget the governor included a 10 percent pay raise for teachers which is the largest increase in 15 years for teachers.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Noem proposes big salary raises, over $1B in projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem laid out a plan Tuesday to spend an unprecedented amount of money in raises for state employees, teachers and health care providers, as well as boost infrastructure projects as the state receives billions in federal pandemic relief and sees surging tax revenue.
INCOME TAX
gowatertown.net

Governor Kristi Noem delivers budget speech to state lawmakers (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem delivered her budget speech to South Dakota lawmakers in Pierre today (Tuesday). The governor boldly proclaimed that South Dakota, “has the strongest economy in America.”. Noem says the state has no personal income tax, no business tax, and she pledged no tax increases for the coming...
PIERRE, SD
kelo.com

Gov. Noem to lay out next state budget

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Gov. Kristi Noem lays out her plan for the next state budget at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the South Dakota House of Representatives. She says she’ll provide her recommendations for how the state should spend its “historic revenues” and millions in federal dollars. Noem says her...
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Workforce Housing#Americans
thecentersquare.com

Northam proposes 10% teacher raise, record K-12 funding

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to propose a 10% teacher raise and record funding for pre-K-12 public education in his budget proposal for next year, according to a Monday announcement. Teacher salaries would increase by 5% in the first year of the two-year budget and by...
EDUCATION
ktwb.com

Full text of Gov. Noem’s budget address as written

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Below is the full text of Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address remarks as written. The Governor’s Office provided the transcript, below. Lieutenant Governor Rhoden, Mr. Speaker, members of the House and Senate, and my fellow South Dakotans. I stand before you today, honored to serve as...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Richmond.com

Northam proposes 10% raise for teachers in outgoing budget; launches legacy tour as term winds down

Virginia teachers could see a 10% raise over the next two years under a proposal by Gov. Ralph Northam. Northam’s pitch for teacher raises is the first glimpse at the governor’s outgoing budget, which he will formally unveil on Dec. 16. On Jan. 15, Northam will cede power to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who together with the legislature, will have a final say over the state’s budget.
EDUCATION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
184K+
Followers
56K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy