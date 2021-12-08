ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Light snow throughout the day

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said parts of the...

www.wfsb.com

CBS Sacramento

‘Winter Storm Warning;’ Heavy Snow Expected In Truckee From Saturday Evening Through Tuesday Evening

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A winter storm warning is in effect, with heavy snowfall expected in Truckee from Saturday evening through Tuesday night, said the National Weather Service. A total snowfall of one to four feet of snow is expected, with three to six feet expected in altitudes above 7,000 feet. Additionally, Sierra ridge winds could exceed 100 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in lower elevations. With this warning in effect, experts advise travelers to be careful and even recommend avoiding travel if possible. “If you don’t have to come this way, it would be better, or if you could just hold off...
TRUCKEE, CA
OutThere Colorado

AVALANCHE WARNING: Wind, light snow pack causing 'unusually dangerous' conditions in Colorado

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Avalanche Warning for the mountains in a Colorado, by request from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The special advisory went into effect at 8:00 AM on Saturday and expires at 6:00 PM on Sunday for Steamboat & the Flat Tops, the Front Range, Vail and Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa, and the north and south San Juan Zones.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER (CBS4)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Wind Advisory During The Day

CHICAGO (CBS) —  Wind advisory until 3pm. The weather system that brought us storms Friday night has moved to the east. A cold front will move through the Chicago area today and we’ll feel temperatures slide downward this morning on west winds that can gust to 45 mph. We have the chance for a morning sprinkle or flurry. Gradual clearing today. Temps below the norm. Clear tonight then sunny and warmer on Sunday. We could see 60+ by Wednesday. Dec 11 Norm- 38 Fri- 60 Today- 38 Sunrise- 7:10am Forecast Today-a morning rain or snow shower then clearing and 38°. a wind advisory until 3 p.m. with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight- clear and 30. Sunday- sunny and 48.
CHICAGO, IL
Idaho8.com

Windy with snow and rain showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

A large system moves through the region, with scattered snow/rain showers and gusty winds. Most of the snow will favor the mountains with minor snowy impacts expected in the Snake River Plain. TONIGHT: Scattered snow and gusty winds at 15-35 MPH. Overnight lows into the upper 20's. SUNDAY: Scattered snow...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS Boston

40+ MPH Winds Expected Across Southern New England Through Early Sunday Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — A true battle of the seasons played out on Saturday. The slow approach of a warm front meant cold air trapped close to the ground and had a hard time being dislodged by the warm air from that front. This cold air allowed for slick spots early Saturday north and west of Boston, with a brief period of light freezing rain and drizzle. Spring-like warmth replaced that chill from hilltop to seashore once the warm front made its way beyond the MA/NH border. It took all day to happen! The caliber of mild air that moved in was potent enough...
BOSTON, MA
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: A Breezy and Sunny Sunday!

Colder air is filtering into the state after a front moved through last night. Since midnight, we have still seen some gusts that were in the upper 30s. Temperatures early this morning are in the 40s and 50s but will drop more as we head towards daybreak. Today will be a quieter day overall in the 40s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s and it will be breezy through the day. The normal, or average, high for December 12th is 42 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. You’ll still need a jacket since there will be a brisk northwest to westerly breeze. Gusts to 30 mph will be possible.
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler Temperatures And Sunshine Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a cold start with lows below freezing and feeling in the 10s for some. There are even a few flakes north. Today will be dry and winds are calming down with occasional gusts around 20 mph. We will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs back in the mid 40s as high pressure builds in. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be colder starts than what we had last week at the bus stop with lows below freezing but don’t worry we have warmer weather ahead, again! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we are 3.3° above normal and it looks like our temperatures will stay above normal as we get closer to Christmas! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday and Tuesday, we return to the 50s with sunshine and even warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs near or in the low 60s with a few rain showers for the end of the week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
wbtw.com

Showers and storms tonight, with cooler, calmer trends to follow

Hope you were able to enjoy the December warmth today, because it does come to an abrupt halt tonight. A cold front is coming through, with the chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected around 8pm to midnight in the Pee Dee and 10pm to 2 am along the Grand Strand. No severe weather is expected, but we can’t rule out a few storms with some brief gusty winds overnight.
ENVIRONMENT

