ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, CA

Prescribed burn happening in Creston today

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCexk_0dHDoqlg00

Burning will occur today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on East side of Highway 229

– Beginning today, burning of hazardous vegetation will occur along the East side of Highway 229 between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston. This burn will be done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners.

Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct a 338 acre burn as the final phase of the Webster Vegetation Management Project . Burning is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by 6 p.m.

If conditions are not suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled.

.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau named ‘County of the Year’

Award from California Farm Bureau presented at statewide meeting. – San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has been named “County of the Year” by the California Farm Bureau. San Luis Obispo County received the award at the 103rd California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Dec. 6 in Garden Grove. County farm bureaus across the state were judged for excellence in policy implementation, leadership, member services, agricultural promotion and public relations.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Creston, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Colder temperatures, chance of rain in the forecast for Paso Robles

Forecast predicts 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday. – Colder temperatures and even a chance of rain are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 68-degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday will see slightly lower daytime temperatures in the low 60s, and Weather Underground is predicting a 64-percent chance of rain on Thursday, as well as a 55-degree high. The possibility of rain is in the forecast again for next week.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Slo County Apcd#Cal Fire
Paso Robles Daily News

Seven additional COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County

– Seven more San Luis Obispo County community members, ranging in age from their 60s to 90s, have died from COVID-19, the County Health Department announced today. With this most recent report, 365 community members have died from COVID-19. This report comes as health officials worldwide prepare for the spread of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of COVID-19.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy