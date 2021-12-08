Prescribed burn happening in Creston today

Burning will occur today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on East side of Highway 229

– Beginning today, burning of hazardous vegetation will occur along the East side of Highway 229 between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston. This burn will be done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners.

Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct a 338 acre burn as the final phase of the Webster Vegetation Management Project . Burning is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by 6 p.m.

If conditions are not suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled.

