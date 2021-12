“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC TO EMBARK ON SECOND ILL-ADVISED TOUR. Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed. Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which will include a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, May 14.

