Weird Al Yankovic has just announced a gigantic 133-date U.S. tour that’ll keep the parody master on the road from April to October 2022. “I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the 'Vanity' tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” Yankovic says, “so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO