There was never a question of where Utah State would end up after winning the Mountain West on Saturday afternoon. It was already known that with the win, Utah State would end up playing in the Los Angeles bowl against a PAC-12 team. The question for Utah State was who that opponent was going to be. Well, the Aggies now know that they are going to be facing off against an Oregon State team that was actually quite decent this year.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO