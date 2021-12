The U-15s, U-16s and U-17s are set to represent the 5-Stripes at the inaugural MLS NEXT Fest in Norco, California, Friday, Dec. 3 through Tuesday, Dec. 7. The 5-day event, which will feature 300 of the best youth teams across the U.S. and Canada, is an opportunity for North America’s top prospects to be seen by college, national team and professional coaches.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO