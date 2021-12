Good news -- the byes will officially be over next week. Still, it doesn't mean it's time to stop identifying the top waiver wire pickups, free agents, and streamers. Taylor Heinicke, Rex Burkhead, K.J. Osborn, and DeVante Parker -- not to mention every handcuff RB -- could all become potentially hot adds on waivers after Week 14, so if you can get them for free now, it could be a big move for late-season value. Of course, we're not only looking for one-week solutions in our Week 15 waiver wire watchlist but also sneaky value for the fantasy football playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO