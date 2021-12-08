Saints waive WR Kenny Stills after drop vs. Cowboys

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints waived wide receiver Kenny Stills less than a week after his dropped pass led to an interception by the Dallas Cowboys.

Stills was listed as waived Tuesday on the NFL's transaction wire. The Saints also waived defensive tackle Malcolm Roach. The Saints re-signed wide receiver Kevin White to their practice squad.

Stills caught five of his 22 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season with the Saints. The nine-year veteran signed with the Saints in October.

He first joined the Saints as a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and spent the 2015 through 2018 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Stills played for the Houston Texas in 2019 and 2020. He signed with the Buffalo Bills in January, but never appeared in a game.

Stills, 29, failed to catch any of his five targets in the Saints' 27-17 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday in New Orleans.

His key drop came about two minutes before halftime. Saints quarterback Taysom Hill took the snap to start the 2nd and 10 play from the Cowboys 26-yard line.

He dropped back in the pocket and tossed a pass toward the left flank. The ball hit off Stills' hands and landed in the hands of Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse for an interception.

Fellow Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris was suspended for three games earlier this week by the NFL. Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway are the top wide receivers listed on the team's depth chart.

The Saints (5-7) face the New York Jets (3-9) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.