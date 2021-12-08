Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt again wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH — For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

During Sunday’s win against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt had 3.5 sacks, six tackles, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. To top it off, in the final seconds of the game, he applied pressure on Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson, forcing his two-point conversion attempt to Mark Andrews to be off.

Watt’s 3.5 sacks allowed him to tie former Steelers linebacker James Harrison for the team’s single-season sack record of 16.

Watt’s first AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season came after the Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Overall, Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week five times.

