ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt again wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMj33_0dHDkvK900

PITTSBURGH — For the second time this season, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

During Sunday’s win against the Baltimore Ravens, Watt had 3.5 sacks, six tackles, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble. To top it off, in the final seconds of the game, he applied pressure on Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson, forcing his two-point conversion attempt to Mark Andrews to be off.

Watt’s 3.5 sacks allowed him to tie former Steelers linebacker James Harrison for the team’s single-season sack record of 16.

Watt’s first AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor this season came after the Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Overall, Watt has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week five times.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Steelers Place T.J. Watt on COVID-19 List

The Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the COVID-19 list Monday. It's unclear whether Watt tested positive for the coronavirus or was placed on the list due to contact tracing. Watt returned to action Sunday against the Bengals after missing the previous game with knee and hip injuries....
NFL
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt activated from COVID-19 reserve list, eligible to play in Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers lineback T.J. Watt is eligible to play in Week 13's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Watt is expected to play in Sunday's divisional showdown in Pittsburgh after clearing health protocol. In a matchup against numberFire's 20th rated offense, our models project Watt to produce 3.5 tackles and 0.9...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc Defensive#The Seattle Seahawks#Tjwatt#Cox Media Group
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Bengals X-Factor: T.J. Watt

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-Factor for Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. X-FACTOR(S): T.J. WATT. Sometimes the X-Factor is more subtle, nuanced, and...
NFL
RavenCountry

Ravens Will Face Steelers Pass-Rush Ace T.J. Watt in Week 13

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have dealt with formidable pass rushers this season and they might face their biggest test trying to contain Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in Week 13. Watt was activated from the reserve/COVID list the day prior to the game. Watt was initially placed on...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Time to start talking T.J. Watt for MVP

T.J. Watt has missed time this season and still could be considered the most dominant defensive player in the game. But in a game with no real, clear-cut favorite, shouldn’t No. 90 be inserted into the conversation for NFL MVP? Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 season and beyond.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PETER KING SPEAKS WITH STEELERS LB T.J. WATT IN THIS WEEK’S “FMIA” COLUMN

“We see they’re going for two, and it’s not really anything that our guys were shocked by…Every week in the practice – and all the time in training camp – we work on it.” – Steelers LB T.J. Watt to King on stopping the Ravens’ potential two-point conversion attempt. “I...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joe Starkey: T.J. Watt wins games, and the AFC North has gone nuts

The Steelers are 6-2 when T.J. Watt plays most of the game, 0-3-1 when he doesn’t. That’s not an accident. I could easily argue they are 6-0 when they have a healthy Watt, 0-5-1 when they don’t. He didn’t look right coming off injuries in Green Bay or Cincinnati, but I’ll stick with the 6-2 number. It’s telling enough.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Important Decision On Star LB T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers had great news to share with their fan base on Saturday morning. It turns out star linebacker T.J. Watt has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Watt was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. His first negative test came on Friday, according to Mike Florio of...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Give T.J. Watt The Defensive Player Of The Year Award Now

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt had the game of his life Sunday afternoon against the arch-rival Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh. Coming off the reserve/COVID list with no practice and under-conditioned while dealing with lingering symptoms, Watt finished the Sunday game vs the Ravens with six total tackles (five solos), 3.5 sacks, three tackles for a loss, six quarterback hits and a career-high 12 quarterback pressures. That comes out to a pressure percentage of 37.5% on 32 total pass rushes according to Next Gen Stats.
NFL
FanSided

T.J. Watt dominates as Steelers win nail-biter vs Ravens in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens had a chance to pull it off but T.J. Watt stole the show in a Pittsburgh Steelers victory that came down to the wire in Week 13. After two embarrassing performances in which Keith Butler’s defense surrendered back-to-back 41-point games in ugly losses, the Pittsburgh Steelers dialed things up a notch again the Baltimore Ravens in a must-win Week 13 matchup. Mike Tomlin’s team sat on a 5-5-1 record when the day started and he knew how catastrophic a loss would have been to the Steelers playoff hopes.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt active, will start for Steelers against Ravens

Despite missing practice Friday with an illness, defensive captain Cameron Heyward is active and will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their AFC North game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Heyward was not among the five players the Steelers de-activated. Neither was defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, who also missed practice...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons T.J. Watt is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year thus far in 2021

T.J. Watt has missed time this year with injuries, yet somehow the Steelers star has taken his play to an even higher level this season. There are a lot of worthy candidates for Defensive Player of the Year, including Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Aaron Donald, and many others. However, after yet another dominant game against the Baltimore Ravens, T.J. Watt should be viewed as the front runner for the award.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Company

PITTSBURGH — Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt recorded his 13th sack of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens to put him in elite company in NFL history.  With his 13th this season, Watt became just the second player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to record 13 or more sacks in four consecutive season.
NFL
stillcurtain.com

T.J. Watt makes history in Steelers big win over the Ravens

T.J. Watt is on a remarkable pace. Here are some of the legendary players the Steelers star joined after his impressive game against the Ravens. If nothing else good comes from the 2021 season, at least we can say “my team has T.J. Watt and yours doesn’t” when arguing with fans around the league. Not only is T.J. Watt the consensus best player on the team, but he is also the most valuable asset the organization has moving forward.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
81K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy