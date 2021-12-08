Fire at recycling facility sends plume of smoke over Boston

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a metal recycling facility in a Boston suburb sent a plume of dark gray smoke that could be seen for miles over the city on Wednesday morning and prompted a hazardous materials team to respond.

The fire at the Schnitzer Northeast facility in Everett was in a building that houses a large shredder used to shred whole cars, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement.

There were no reported injuries.

Environmental officials worked under the assumption that the fire involved plastics produced in the shredding process, spokesperson Edmund Coletta said.

The agency collected air samples in downwind locations, but “based on the analysis of samples collected, there were no detections of contaminants at any levels of concern,” he said in a second email.

The hazmat response was level 1, the least severe of five hazmat responses.

Everett Fire Chief Scott Dalrymple said during a briefing at the scene that the fire, reported just after 8 a.m., led to two explosions. The cause remains under investigation, he said.

“All floors of building fully involved,” the Everett firefighters union said in a tweet shortly after the fire was reported, followed by a second tweet that said: “everyone out of building and accounted for.”

“We have no reported injuries from the incident. We are working closely with the fire department to bring this situation to a safe conclusion,” Schnitzer spokesperson Eric Potashner said in an email.

Firefighters from several surrounding communities also responded to the scene.

The fire was not far from the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett.